Drive thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Putney, VT

PUTNEY, Vt. (NEWS10) — A new drive-thru testing site opened over the weekend in Putney, Vt., at Landmark College.
The site will be used by the National Guard to help test as many people as possible.
Only those with orders to get a test will be seen.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
