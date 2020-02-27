Dramatic dash cam video shows Rutland police chase

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Video footage has been released of a police chase in Rutland, Vt., that ended in the fatal shooting of a man, who was the former mayor’s son.

In early October 2019, Christopher Louras fired several shots into the main station of the Rutland City Police Department.

Police located his car, and a chase ensued through the parking lot of a strip mall. Louras could be seen pointing a gun out the driver’s side window at the cruiser behind him.

Police eventually ran Louras off the road before fatally shooting him.

The officers involved were cleared last week of any wrongdoing.

