Dr. Fauci to speak at Vermont COVID-19 briefing Tuesday

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, will speak at Vermont’s bi-weekly COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday.

The office of Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Monday that Fauci will provide a brief perspective of the ongoing response to COVID-19 before taking questions. He will leave the video conference, which starts at 11 a.m., at 11:30 a.m.

Members of the Scott administration will later provide an update on the coronavirus in Vermont, school reopening and be available to take more questions from the media.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga