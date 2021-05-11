Dozens gather at Vermont courthouse to support lawsuit over COVID restrictions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Protestors lined Elmwood Avenue in Burlington on Monday to show their resistance to Vermont’s mask mandate and other emergency orders taken during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’re infringing on our constitutional rights and we got to do somethingjj about it period,” said Ernie Delage.

Inside the federal building, Judge William Sessions listened to testimony in a lawsuit against state officials, including Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

Plaintiffs in the case claim the mandates are unconstitutional and someone should be held accountable for the fallout, which they say includes loss of livelihood.

Taylor Woodard says he was on his way into the courthouse and planned to testify. But he says the hearing reached capacity so he joined other supporters on the sidewalk.