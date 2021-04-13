Documentary highlights Vermont residents living in F-35 flight path

VERMONT (WFFF) — “Jet Line: Voicemails From the Flight Path” shares the story of what it’s like living under the F-35 flight path.

The filmmakers Duane Peterson III and Patrick McCormack created a hotline in October 2020, inviting people to call in anonymously to express their feelings. They received over 100 voicemails and they used them to narrate the film.

“It’s over 2 and a half hours of audio that we paired down to this 12 minute short film,” Peterson said.

McCormack said the film is about listening to your neighbors.

The two filmmakers have been shooting scenes of the area along the way. “We wanted to admire the tranquility of Vermont and the changing of the seasons here as well,” McCormack said.