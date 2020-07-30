Department of Labor: Southern Vermont virtual job fair Thursday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — As a part of a statewide regional series, the Department of Labor is hosting a virtual job fair for residents around Bennington, Middlebury, Rutland, and Southwest Vermont.

The job fair starts at 11:00 a.m.

Montpelier – the Vermont Department of Labor continues to provide Vermonters amidst COVID-19, the Department has announced a series of Virtual Job Fair events starting on Thursday, July 23.

The series of virtual job fairs highlights local employers and lets job-seeking Vermonters question employers directly to learn about area opportunities. The first was last Thursday for Northeast Vermont. The remaining upcoming Thursday job fairs are scheduled throughout August:

August 6: Northwest Vermont

August 13: Southeast Vermont

August 20: Central Vermont

You can register online, check out previous virtual job fairs on YouTube, send an email with questions, or head to the Department of Labor website for more information.

