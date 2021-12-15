Danone extends contracts with organic farms

Cows are seen at Tollgate farm on January 17, 2020 in Ancramdale, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

VERMONT (WFFF) — After abruptly severing ties with 89 organic farms across the Northeast this summer, French-based food company Danone has announced it will extend its contracts for an additional six months. Danone, owner of the Horizon Organic brand, has also offered the farmers a transition payment.

In October, Vermont Rep. Peter Welch urged Danone to reconsider the decision to cut ties with farms, saying the company was ignoring the consequences to the families and communities impacted. And while the extension is a step in the right direction, Welch says Danone can do more.

“The good news is that our organic dairy farmers—who have done so much to bolster Danone and its reputation—will have their contracts extended for an additional six months and will receive a transition payment added onto the milk purchased,” said Welch. he went on: