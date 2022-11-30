SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington man who was doing time at the Southern State Correctional Facility for sexually abusing a child under 10 years old died in his cell Wednesday morning. Authorities say Charles Mould, 74, was found unresponsive at the jail around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Corrections officers called for emergency medical services to respond to the facility. Mould was pronounced dead at about 3:38 a.m.

Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations were notified and responded to the facility to perform a death investigation. So far, the officers have not found any evidence that Mould’s death was suspicious, police said. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

Mould has been in jail since 2008 and was serving a sentence of 40 years to life on charges that included repeated sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault on a victim less than 10 years old, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. He was housed in the prison’s infirmary when he died.

No further information was available Wednesday afternoon. An investigation into Mould’s death remains ongoing, police said.