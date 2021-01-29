Burlington police release bodycam footage after taser incident with teen

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — The Burlington Police Department has released body cam video of an incident from earlier this month that raised questions about police use-of-force. The video shows officers interacting with a teenager who allegedly tried breaking into a car in the Old North End.

Police had received a call on January 7 that 19-year old Mbyayenge Mafuta was using a screwdriver to enter a car on Allen Street. Officers, Oren Byrne and Meaghan O’Leary went to the scene where they encountered the man walking alone. Police attempted to arrest him, but say he became confrontational. The video does not show the entire interaction because one officer’s body camera was turned off, and the other’s was knocked off when things got physical. However, we can hear an officer using a taser on the teen.

Police say the suspect punched one officer in the head and attempted to choke the other.

BPD will host a zoom press conference Friday morning to take additional questions about the incident. In the meantime, you can watch the full video on the police department’s YouTube page. Please be advised that some language/activity in the video may be hard to watch.