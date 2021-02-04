Burlington official to join Biden Administration as a senior advisor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) – One of Burlington’s top officials will be stepping down from his post to join the Biden Administration.

Luke McGowan, who has been Director of Burlington’s Community and Economic Development Office since May 2019, will head to Washington to serve as senior advisor of the White House Intergovernmental Affairs Team.

In the new role, he will primarily lead stimulus and economic recovery efforts with state and local governments.

It won’t be McGowan’s first time serving in the White House, nor will it be his first time working with President Biden. He was a speechwriter for then-Vice President Biden, and later took on a leadership position in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

“I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Burlington and Mayor Weinberger’s administration,” McGowan said. “As I imagine is the case for so many, the past year has been one of the most challenging but meaningful of my time in public service. In light of this challenging year, the call to serve the Biden Administration feels even more urgent, and I look forward to doing everything I can to repair and rebuild at both the local and federal level, and deepen the connections between the two. I’m so proud of the work that the CEDO team does every day, and know that CEDO will continue to do so much to support affordable housing, access to opportunity, public projects, community engagement, and restorative justice in Burlington.”

Katie Kinstedt, who is CEDO’s Assistant Director for Administration and Finance and who has played a leadership role in securing funding for Covid-19 relief, will serve as CEDO’s Interim Director. The search process for the next CEDO Director will begin following Town Meeting Day.

“There is no more important work in America today than helping the Biden-Harris administration succeed,” said Mayor Miro Weinberger. “While I am sad to lose Luke as CEDO Director, I am grateful for his service to the City of Burlington and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as we rebuild from 2020 at all levels of government.”