Burlington expects to have high school classes in former Macy’s building by March

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — The Burlington School District is finalizing its plans to enter a lease agreement that will allow for use of the old Macy’s building on Cherry Street as a temporary learning space for high school students.

It will be a three and a half year agreement, at $1.9 million per year. Right now, the District is just awaiting air quality results, but Superintendent Tom Flanagan was optimistic at tonight’s School Board meeting.

“We are feeling very confident and very optimistic about this,” Flanagan said. “The agencies that we worked with, the same agencies we’re working with around the PCBs, told us they do not believe the results will impact occupancy.”

The District is expecting to start work December 15, which will kick off the process of getting the old Macy’s building ready for students by early March. In the meantime, BHS students are down to just one day of in-person learning at Edmunds Middle School.

“We’ve started at Edmunds on Wednesdays, we’ve had three days of learning at Wednesdays in person,” Flanagan said. “We’ve also opened the Seahorse Engagement Center, it opened this week with counseling, social emotional support, special education and English language learning services and tutoring.”

The extended stretch of remote learning has been particularly tough on students. Rebecca Cunningham, a student representative on the board, said she’s getting less than half the lesson time she received last year, whether that be remote or in person.

“Classes are moving at a much faster pace, especially with not having opportunity to see people in person so they can explain the material,” Cunningham said. “It’s hard, because I don’t think people should be on Zoom more often because I don’t think that’s the solution so at this point, just hopeful for Macy’s to be up and running so we can see teachers in person.”

Right now, the District is anticipating it will stick to a hybrid instructional model when the Macy’s building is ready for students, with the same schedule they intended to use before PCB contamination shutdown BHS. “If conditions are significantly changed by Spring, hopefully we’ll be heading to a different place, we just don’t know where we will be at that point,” Flanagan said.

The Burlington School Board also shared a baseline projection for their Fiscal Year 2022 budget on Tuesday night. At $96.5 million, it would be a $5 million increase from 2021.