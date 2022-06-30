MANCHESTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – Broadway’s finest are taking center stage at the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s (SVAC) Arkell Pavilion beginning July 6! Andrea McArdle, who starred as Broadway’s original Annie, will kick off the special summer series.

The “Broadway in Vermont” concert series is hosted by Tony Award winner Christian Hoff. The series runs from July to September 2022.

“Just the whole notion of Broadway, if you’re lucky enough to get there and some adult in your life brings you there when you’re a child, there’s a lot of magic,” said McArdle.

Andrea McArdle was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. In addition to McArdle, the summer series, running from July to September, has a line-up consisting of multiple celebrities.

Broadway performers line-up:

Emmy Award winner Lucie Arnaz in, I Got the Job! Songs from My Musical Past, on August 18

Three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl and Tony Award nominee Orfeh in Legally Bound, on September 2

Tony Award winner for A Chorus Line, Donna McKechnie in Take Me to the World: The Songs of Stephen Sondheim on September 17

The event is sponsored by BERKSHIRE BANK and will be presented in collaboration with Old Mill Road Media.

Tickets can be purchased online. All summer series concerts will be held in the Arkell Pavilion at the Southern Vermont Arts Center.