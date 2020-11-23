Brattleboro police need help finding missing teen

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police in Brattleboro are trying to locate a runaway juvenile named Allyssa Norman.

Allyssa is a 16-year-old girl. She is five feet, two inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds.

Police think she is in the area and not in any danger. If you or someone you know has any information on Allyssa’s whereabouts, contact police at (802) 257-7950.