Brattleboro police appoint Vermont’s 1st Black woman chief

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s first Black female police chief has been hired in Brattleboro and will start her job this week.

Town Manager Peter Elwell announced Monday that he appointed Norma Hardy, who “had a distinguished 26-year career with the Police Department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey,” according to a statement from his office. She was picked from a strong field of 23 candidates, he said.

“Chief Hardy brings to Brattleboro a wealth of law enforcement leadership experience and a demonstrated commitment to work with the community on recalibrating the roles and expectations of the police and our civilian community partners,” Elwell said in the statement. “She also brings lived experience outside of law enforcement that will help advance the town’s work on diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Hardy said she is excited to get started. “What I am most looking forward to is working with Brattleboro’s experienced police officers and engaged community members because the key to achieving community safety is collaboration and mutual respect,” she said in a statement.