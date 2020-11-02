Brattleboro hopes to restart effort to reduce panhandling next spring

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WFFF) — Brattleboro hopes to find funding next year to resume a day-labor pilot program aimed at reducing panhandling, according to Vermont Public Radio.
In the Work Today program, people who are homeless or who face obstacles in getting full-time work had a chance to get experience and earn some money. They performed jobs at the town library, on a trail system, and sanitizing parking meters, among other things.
The three-month program cost $65,000, and it ended last week. Organizers hope to resume the program in the spring if they can find a funding source for it.
LATEST STORIES
- DMV: Renew expired vehicle documents by Tuesday
- Warren County seeks travel guidance clarification in coronavirus update
- Capital Region Congressional Races
- ‘Coats for Kids’ begins, looking for online donations
- Crews knock down Sunday fire in Pittsfield