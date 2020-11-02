Brattleboro hopes to restart effort to reduce panhandling next spring

Vermont News

by: Mike Hoey

Posted: / Updated:

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WFFF) — Brattleboro hopes to find funding next year to resume a day-labor pilot program aimed at reducing panhandling, according to Vermont Public Radio.

In the Work Today program, people who are homeless or who face obstacles in getting full-time work had a chance to get experience and earn some money. They performed jobs at the town library, on a trail system, and sanitizing parking meters, among other things.

The three-month program cost $65,000, and it ended last week. Organizers hope to resume the program in the spring if they can find a funding source for it.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report