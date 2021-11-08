Body of missing Vermont school bus driver found in New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WFFF) — The remains of a Vermont school bus driver who went missing last week were found Saturday in the Connecticut River. The body of Randy Koloski, 68, was found by two hunters at about 10 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.

Police said they don’t know if Koloski died in Charlestown or how his body ended up in the river. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, but troopers don’t suspect foul play.

Koloski was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up for work at Student Transportation in White River Junction. A bus company surveillance camera showed him cleaning out the bus he drove that day, October 30.

Koloski’s car was found at the bus company with his keys, his phone, and his checkbook inside. Neighbors reported that they saw Koloski outside his home on Sunday, talking with a middle-aged man whom they didn’t recognize.

Authorities in New Hampshire and Vermont are investigating Koloski’s death. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 419-0130 or the Hartford, Vermont Police at (802) 295-9425.