Bodies of missing boaters found in Crystal Lake in Vermont

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BARTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police are waiting for autopsy results on the bodies of two people that were found early Sunday morning in Crystal Lake in Barton.

Investigators said the two were a man and a woman. Their empty pontoon boat was found adrift on the water shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday with a cell phone and a wallet inside. Their names won’t be available until after their families are notified. Thus far, their deaths are not believed to be suspicious.

The two are believed to have set out on the lake at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, along with a dog. The dog has not been found.

Troopers are asking you to call the VSP Derby barracks at (802) 334-8881 if you know anything else about what happened.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire