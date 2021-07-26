Bodies of missing boaters found in Crystal Lake in Vermont

BARTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Vermont State Police are waiting for autopsy results on the bodies of two people that were found early Sunday morning in Crystal Lake in Barton.

Investigators said the two were a man and a woman. Their empty pontoon boat was found adrift on the water shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday with a cell phone and a wallet inside. Their names won’t be available until after their families are notified. Thus far, their deaths are not believed to be suspicious.