Bid to rid Vermont of daylight saving time springs forward in the legislature

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — A bill has been introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives that would eliminate daylight savings time in the Green Mountain State. It’s not the first time the idea has come up in the Legislature—two years ago, former Rep. Sam Young proposed the idea.

Rep. Tom Burditt (R-Rutland) wants his colleagues to give it another go—he said he’s become increasingly concerned about the negative effects of daylight savings time. He said research shows it can contribute to mental illness, seasonal affective disorder, and even increased traffic accidents and workplace injuries in the days following the time change.

“My reason for finally supporting Sam’s bill and bringing it forward are a bit selfish, but the main reason is, it takes me two weeks to adjust after a time change.” The previous bill would’ve required approval from both state and federal lawmakers, but Burditt says this latest version could be passed without needing approval from Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report