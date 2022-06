BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Bennington Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man and woman involved in an alleged recent burglary. According to police, the incident took place overnight on Friday, June 4.

Photo courtesy of Bennington Police Department.

If you recognize the individuals in the photo above, please contact Detective Briggs at (802) 442-1030. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details are available at this time.