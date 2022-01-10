Bennington police investigating hit-and-run in Walmart parking lot

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run in the Walmart parking lot in Bennington. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who was seen fleeing the area.

On January 10 around 2:45 p.m., Bennington Police and Bennington Rescue Personnel responded to the Walmart parking lot for a reported car vs. pedestrian crash. It was further reported that the vehicle involved fled the crash scene.

Walmart surveillance footage captured the incident. Police said it shows a newer model white SUV style vehicle striking an elderly female with the front end of the car.

The operator is described as a middle-aged, heavy-set man. Police said he stopped his vehicle, exited it and tried to lift the elderly female off of the ground. The man, who was unable to lift her, dropped her back onto the ground, returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Bennington Rescue transported the woman to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bennington Police are currently gathering video footage and investigating this incident. Anyone that has any information can contact Sgt. Joshua Stemp at (802) 442-1030 or contact the Bennington Police Department through their website.