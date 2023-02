BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Bennington Police Department is investigating a suspicious device located at 351 Overlea Road. Police are treating the device as a possible incendiary device and are working with the Vermont State Police Bomb Disposal Team, Homeland Security Investigations, and ATF.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and no one has been reported injured. The story will be updated as more information is made available.