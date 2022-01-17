Bennington looking for input on how to use American Rescue Plan funds

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Bennington is expected to receive about $3.9 million in federal funding for projects from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The town is seeking input from residents on how thee town should use the funding.

An initial draft list of suggested priorities for economic development, infrastructure and operations was created by the Bennington Economic Development and Infrastructure Committee. These lists are broken down into “tiers” where the first tier of projects best aligns with a combination of available funds, including ARPA eligibility and time for project completion.

Lesser tiers lack of some or all of the criteria in the first tier. The draft list is available for review on the Town website.

The list of projects and where they fall on the list of priorities will be discussed at the Select Board meeting on January 24. Public comment on the use of funds is open until January 21. The public comment form is available on the town website. Residents can also mail comments or drop them off at the Town Office.

The public will have the opportunity to make additional comments at the meeting. The Select Board urges the public to provide written comments in advance as they are the most effective and efficient way for the public to provide input.

More information about Bennington’s use of ARPA funds can be found on the town website.