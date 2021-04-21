Bennington drug bust yields 3 arrests

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — Bennington Police announced the arrest of three individuals—two of them teenagers—in a drug bust that they say netted heroin, coke, marijuana, multiple cell phones, cash, and supplies typically used by dealers.

On Tuesday at about 7:45 p.m., police executed a search warrant at room 124 of the Apple Valley Inn and Cafe on Route 7. They say they found about 1,900 bags of what they suspect to be heroin, 120 grams of crack cocaine, 26 grams of suspected cocaine, and two ounces of suspected marijuana. They also describe finding drug paraphernalia, a digital scale, and packaging that indicate selling.

Police say they arrested everyone present in the apartment: Paige Wilkins, 37, of Bennington, and Anthony Tejada-Cruz, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Another Springfield teen, a 17-year-old male, was also arrested.

Police charged Wilkins with:

Possession and trafficking of heroin and cocaine

Conspiracy

Violation of conditions of release

Tejada-Cruz is charged with:

Possession and trafficking of heroin and cocaine

Conspiracy

Transporting to the state

The minor is charged with:

Possession of cocaine

Trafficking heroin and cocaine

Conspiracy

Trafficking in the state

Bennington police say the investigation into reports of suspected drug activity involving a Bennington resident has been ongoing. They executed the search warrant with support from the Vermont National Guard Counterdrug Program and Gracie the K-9 unit.