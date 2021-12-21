Bennington County man in critical condition after crashing into boulder

READSBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Bennington County man is in critical condition after driving into a boulder. Vermont State Police said 30-year-old Trevor Gottardi of Readsboro was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

On December 21 around 8 a.m., police responded to the crash off of Route 100 in Readsboro. Evidence showed that Gottardi was traveling south when he went off the lane striking a boulder. Police said the vehicle rolled over several times, totaling the car. Gottardi was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to Berkshire Medical in North Adams, Massachusetts and then airlifted to Albany Medical Center. He is in critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation and police do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were factors. Anyone with information can contact the Vermont State Police at the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-244-8727.