Ben & Jerry’s introduces a line of ‘Doggie Desserts’

Vermont News

by: Brittany Wier

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Vt. (WFFF) – For the first time in Ben & Jerry’s history, the ice cream company is unveiling two new ice cream flavors designed for your furry friends. Doggie Desserts by Ben & Jerry’s are frozen treats formulated for dogs with a sunflower butter base.

There are two flavors of doggie ice cream: “Pontch’s Mix,” which flavored with peanut butter and pretzel swirls, and “Rosie’s Batch,” which uses the cool creaminess of pumpkin and mini cookies.

“Pontch’s Mix” and “Rosie’s Batch” were named after two real dogs in the Ben & Jerry’s office. One is an affectionate Frenchie and the other is a rescue mutt of mixed heritage.

Doggie Desserts will be sold individually in 4-oz mini cups or in 4-count multipacks. They can be found in supermarkets, mass retailers, and select pet stores nationwide.

