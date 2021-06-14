Beloved lunch lady retires after almost 50 years at Vermont school

MORETOWN, Vt. (WFFF) — Years of service and dedication ended in a celebration. Joanne Andrews was honored at Harwood Union High School after serving almost 50 years there.

On the day of her retirement, an assembly was held at the school with music, speeches, and gifts. Jonanne said it was wonderful and she couldn’t be happier. Some words that were used to describe Joanne were compassionate, friendly, and uplifting.

When Andrews first started working at the school, she was only planning on doing it part-time. But after her first day, the administration at the school had other plans. “She called me in the office,” Andrews says, “and shut the door and said, ‘I want to hire you full-time because you are such a good worker.'”

Jordan Grimaldi, a junior at Harwood, said, “‘ou look at her and you say, ‘Wow!’ She has got to be friendly. She is outgoing. She will lift your spirits. She is just the nicest woman I know.”

Grimaldi has known Andrews ever since he has been at Harwood, and she has been a big help in keeping him fed. He says, “in middle school, she would always let me get breakfast even when I was late. In high school, every day she would let me get a second chocolate milk or she would let me sneak in a second roll.”