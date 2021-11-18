Baby Snowda and Mr. Pushy: Vermont students name VTrans plow trucks

VERMONT (WFFF) — Luke Snow Walker, Hot Cocoa, and Snowasaurus are some of the names Vermont schoolchildren have bestowed upon the state’s fleet of plow trucks. Students were asked to propose clever names, vote for a favorite idea, and assign it to a VTrans plow truck.

VT Plow Day was a joint effort by the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) and the Agency of Education. More than 160 schools participated and received a visit from a signature orange truck Wednesday, with the selected name and the school’s name displayed on the side.

“The feedback we received, it was an awesome, a wonderful day for everybody,” said Todd Law, VTrans Deputy Division Director. “And something that was desperately needed over the last 19 months.”

Ryan Haggerty, a second grader from Porters Point School, came up with the wining name in Colchester: Artic Blaze. “The way I came up with is, I have a stuffy wolf named ‘Arctic Blaze,'” he said. “And I’m like, ‘Well it’s a snow plow! And it’s related to snow, so I guess that would be a really good name for it.'”

Haggerty said he was “speechless” during Wednesday’s truck visit. His principal, Carolyn Millhan, said she got her students involved after receiving a memo from the Agency of Education. “It shows students that they can really be involved in their community,” she said. “It shows students that they can have voice and choice. I think that’s really important.”

Law said VT Plow Day fosters an appreciation of the work carried out by VTrans employees. “It’s an extremely critical duty that we have,” said Law. “And the best part is, our employees are extremely dedicated and they put in long, long hours. You know, we don’t know think about what got that road in that condition.”

Check out the full list of schools and their trucks’ names online.