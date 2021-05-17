ATV ordinance consideration dropped in Danby

DANBY, Vt. (AP) — The select board in the southern Vermont town of Danby has dropped consideration of an ordinance for using all-terrain vehicles on town roads.

Chairman Brad Bender said at last week’s meeting that the matter was being removed from the agenda and thanked the planning commission for researching the topic, the Rutland Herald reported.

Selectman Steve Haines said he had asked the measure to be taken off the agenda.

“At this point in time, I personally feel that without trail systems that we can connect the roads to—that we need to just take a step back. If private citizens want to work with property owners and create trails, then I would be glad to look into opening roads to connect trails, but until then I think we should wait,” Haines said.

Residents in favor of such an ordinance say it would give ATV owners more riding opportunities and lead to safer conditions and more responsible riders. Those opposed have raised concerns about safety, noise, and what they say is insufficient law enforcement to manage such an ordinance.