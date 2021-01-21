At inauguration, Bernie’s winter coat and mittens steal the show, win the internet

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. – During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

























WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR) — Vermont Senator and former Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has taken over the internet, and becoming the dominant meme of 2021 so far.

Sanders, captured by still and television cameras Wednesday sitting socially distanced and bundled up against the cold at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, was just too perfect for the internet to ignore.

Soon, images of Sanders showed up on most social media platforms merged with other screenshots taken from movies, news, pop culture, and other memes. Sanders is seen sitting on a subway, in the iconic photo of workers lunching on a skyscraper, with superheroes, and even aboard the Starship Enterprise.