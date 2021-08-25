As gun violence surges in Burlington, mural carries message of peace

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Amid a surge in gun violence, downtown Burlington is home to a new mural with a message of common cause and understanding. It features a peace sign and the words, “stop gun violence.”

Pittsburgh artist Kyle Holbrook is touring the country to spread the word. The artist has been to 39 states so far, with in-person stops in Cleveland, Buffalo, and Louisville this week.

“When you do something public that people see every day, especially right there on the main street—unfortunately, it’s right across the street from where gun violence has been happening in Burlington—then it draws attention to it,” said Holbrook, who says he has lost more than 40 friends to gun violence. “And the more people think about it, the more people think about solutions.”

The installation comes as Burlington police search for suspects in the 11th shooting incident this year. Last year, there were a dozen. From 2012 to 2019, the annual average was two.

Burlington resident Caroline Quinn says the mural is a timely and appropriate message for the city. “Where I live, there have been some incidences with gun violence there that I’ve noticed in the past few months,” she said. “Hopefully, people can get the message that peace is where it’s at.”