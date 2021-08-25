As gun violence surges in Burlington, mural carries message of peace

Vermont News

by: Jolie Sherman

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WFFF) — Amid a surge in gun violence, downtown Burlington is home to a new mural with a message of common cause and understanding. It features a peace sign and the words, “stop gun violence.”

Pittsburgh artist Kyle Holbrook is touring the country to spread the word. The artist has been to 39 states so far, with in-person stops in Cleveland, Buffalo, and Louisville this week.

“When you do something public that people see every day, especially right there on the main street—unfortunately, it’s right across the street from where gun violence has been happening in Burlington—then it draws attention to it,” said Holbrook, who says he has lost more than 40 friends to gun violence. “And the more people think about it, the more people think about solutions.”

The installation comes as Burlington police search for suspects in the 11th shooting incident this year. Last year, there were a dozen. From 2012 to 2019, the annual average was two. 

Burlington resident Caroline Quinn says the mural is a timely and appropriate message for the city. “Where I live, there have been some incidences with gun violence there that I’ve noticed in the past few months,” she said. “Hopefully, people can get the message that peace is where it’s at.”

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire