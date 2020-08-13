Applications being accepted for child care grants in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Applications from Vermont child care providers are being accepted to help mitigate losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operation Relief Grant has $12 million in federal funding that will be distributed to child care providers.
Eligible services include child care and afterschool programs, summer day camps, parent-child centers, and agencies that provide services.
Gov. Phil Scott said he and the staff were “so grateful to the child care workers and programs who have stepped up to provide critical services to children and their families throughout this crisis.”
Applications must be received by August 26. Details are available online at the Vermont Department for Children and Families.
