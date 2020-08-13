Applications being accepted for child care grants in Vermont

Vermont News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Applications from Vermont child care providers are being accepted to help mitigate losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Relief Grant has $12 million in federal funding that will be distributed to child care providers.

Eligible services include child care and afterschool programs, summer day camps, parent-child centers, and agencies that provide services.

Gov. Phil Scott said he and the staff were “so grateful to the child care workers and programs who have stepped up to provide critical services to children and their families throughout this crisis.”

Applications must be received by August 26. Details are available online at the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga