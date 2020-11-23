Amtrak considering building Brattleboro train station

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WFFF) — Amtrak is beginning a feasibility study to determine if it should build a new train station in Brattleboro, according to the Brattleboro Reformer.

Town Manager Peter Elwell says the project began as a joint effort by Amtrak and the town to bring the existing station into compliance with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Brattleboro’s train station was built in 1915 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The proposed new station would include an elevated boarding platform, the first of its kind in Vermont, allowing anyone to board or get off of a train without having to step up or down. Other amenities would include covered outdoor seating, a new waiting room and new restrooms.