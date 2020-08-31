Alleged Vermont purse-snatcher chased through parking lot arrested

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — According to Vermont state police, after citizens chased him through a Hannaford parking lot, Anthony D. Courcelle, 25, of Rutland City was arrested for stealing a woman’s purse.
Just before 9 a.m. on Monday, police say they were dispatched to the Hannaford in Rutland for a reported theft, indicated that a man stole a purse from a woman inside the supermarket.
Police say they received several calls about the incident, also reporting that customers and citizens chased the thief—identified later as Courcelle—through the parking lot. They say that many people followed Courcelle and gave the police detailed descriptions.
The victim, Annika Metcalf, 27, of Rutland quickly canceled her debit card. Courcelle was tracked to a nearby convenience store when he attempted to use the card from the stolen purse. Then he fled to his nearby home, where he was again tracked by several citizens—including a retired Rutland City Police Officer.
Police found and arrested Courcelle at his home. Several witnesses identified him, with corroboration from video footage from several stores. He was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor:
- Larceny from a person
- Petit larceny
- False pretense
- Identity theft
