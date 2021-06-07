About 5,000 more VT residents need to be vaccinated for pandemic restrictions to end

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) – According to a Saturday tweet from Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, 79% of Green Mountain State residents 12 years old and up have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus at least once.

The governor has said many times publicly that he’ll end all remaining Vermont pandemic restrictions once that figure reaches 80%. At the time of his tweet, that meant 5,352 Vermonters still needed to get a shot in the arm.

The Vermont Department of Health has also just changed how it reports its case counts. It’s not offering updates on weekends anymore.

In New York’s North Country, Franklin County reported one new case, making 2,625 cases with 16 deaths and 2,597 people recovered. As is their normal procedure on weekends, there were no updates available from Clinton County or Essex County.