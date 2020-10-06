A scavenger hunt that explores Vermont and its cheeses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The Vermont Cheese Council started “the Hunt,” a statewide scavenger hunt and adventure that sends participants out to explore Vermont’s outdoor environment, history, and its cheeses. The event divides Vermont into six regions and provides a Hunt Clue Packet for each region. The clues will guide people through parts of the state, completing fun activities along the way.

The heart of the event is an effort to provide a free way for people to get out and about in Vermont while promoting local cheesemakers.

Once you complete a clue packet, you will need to submit your answers on the Vermont Cheese Council website. If you participate in the hunt, you could win a mix of cheeses, gift certificates for New England Inns & Resorts, family passes from state parks, or a handcrafted cutting board.

Visit the website for more information about the hunt or to download a clue packet.

LATEST STORIES