A personal tragedy inspired a Starksboro couple to help others

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WFFF) — On Flatlander Farm in Starksboro, you will find Lisa and Keith Drinkwine and their twin boys. In 2018, the couple lost their first child Josephine, who was stillborn.

“I think aside from the amount of grief and sadness, I think the hardest thing for us leaving the hospital was walking out without our daughter,” Keith said.

Around that time, the couple saw a Front Porch Forum Post asking for winter gear donations for a local elementary school.

“We thought kind of just a good way to pay it forward after all the amazing support and help we got from our community, during our difficult time was to have a pumpkin patch,” Keith said.

Using a section of their farm, the couple decided they would grow and sell pumpkins, raising money for the school kids.

“We called it Josie’s Patch,” Lisa said.

It was the start of a fundraiser that is now synonymous with Lisa and Keith. In October, 30 of the pumpkins were stolen. When the community found out they donated to the couple’s fundraiser, which has raised close to $900 dollars.

They are also taking donations of winter items such as hats, gloves and jackets. Lisa said this is the best way to remember Josie.

“We think she would be so happy to help other little kids that would be in her school in her class,” Lisa said.

The couple said this year was especially important to help those less fortunate, during a pandemic.

“If we could help ease that burden in any way, it will warm our hearts more than it is going to warm their bodies,” Lisa said.

Josie’s Patch will hold a special place in the couples hearts.

“Every chance we get to think of her and say her name is a good day for sure,” Lisa said.