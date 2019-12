SHAFTSBURY, V.t. (NEWS10) – For more than 30 years, the Mattison Christmas Tree Farm has been providing trees and cheer to the community.

Rick Mattison and his wife Serena have been running the farm for the seven years since taking over the business from his father.

Each tree costs $45.00, no matter the size or type. Your choice on whether you cut one down or pick one ready to go.

The farm is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day of the week! Visit their website for more information.