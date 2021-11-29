6 arrested after drug trafficking investigation in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Police in Vermont have arrested six people after a drug trafficking investigation in Rutland. Police said this was a joint law enforcement investigation with multiple agencies.

Arrested:

Lawrence Jackson, 50, of Rutland, Vermont Arrested for three counts for sale of cocaine, cocaine trafficking, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin/fentanyl

Reginald Watson, 45, of Rutland, Vermont Arrested on unrelated warrant for credit card fraud

Briana Arnold, 30, of Rutland, Vermont Arrested on two arrest warrants

Christopher Carey, 30, of Poultney, Vermont Had a cite-and-release warrant for failure to appear on an unrelated charge

David Jordan, 31, Springfield, Massachusetts Issued a citation for impeding law enforcement

Linda Vandenburgh, 57, of Whitehall, New York Arrested for possession of cocaine



On November 23, 2021, the Rutland City Police Department, Vermont Drug Task Force, Vermont State Police Field Force Division, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a residence in Rutland City.

Police said as they entered the residence, Jordan jumped from a second-floor window and fled on foot. Law enforcement took Jordan into custody a short distance from the house. Jordan was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center and later issued a citation by Rutland City Police for impeding.

In the residence, police found Watson, Carey, and Vandenburgh. Police found cocaine, three handguns, and other evidence of drug trafficking during a search of the residence.

Vandenburgh was found in possession of cocaine and taken into custody by Rutland City Police. Watson was arrested on an unrelated warrant for credit card fraud. Both were transported to the Rutland City Police Department for processing. Watson was jailed at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, and Vandenburgh was released on a citation. Carey had a cite-and-release warrant for failure to appear on an unrelated charge.

While police were at the scene, police said a vehicle known to be operated by Jackson was seen nearby. The vehicle was pulled over, and Jackson was identified as the driver. He was arrested on suspicion of three counts of sale of cocaine.

This arrest stemmed from an investigation that began during the summer of 2020. During the investigation, Jackson was identified as a significant source of cocaine in Rutland. On three occasions, Jackson sold cocaine to confidential informants during controlled buys under the supervision of the Vermont Drug Task Force.

At the time of his arrest, Jackson was found in possession of cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, suboxone strips, and $2049.92 in cash. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Arnold. She had two arrest warrants and was taken into custody and later jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

During the search, law enforcement located nearly half a kilogram of cocaine inside the vehicle, along with scales containing cocaine residue. The total estimated street value of the cocaine seized from Jackson and the vehicle is $75,000.

Jackson was arraigned at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland County Criminal Division on November 24. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Rutland City Police Department at 802-773-1820 or the Vermont Drug Task Force at 802-773-9101.