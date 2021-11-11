$34M settlement reached over PFOA contamination in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit over PFOA contamination in Bennington. The settlement with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation requires them to pay $34.15 million to affected Bennington residents.

“This settlement provides significant compensation and medical monitoring to the Bennington community affected by the PFOA contamination, and we strongly support it,” said James Sullivan, spokesperson for the plaintiffs and class representatives. “We especially want to initiate the medical monitoring program as soon as possible. “

The settlement compensates property owners for their PFOA contamination and provides medical monitoring for eligible residents who drank contaminated water and have elevated levels of PFOA in their blood. The corporation is also required to pay up to $6 million for a new 15-year medical monitoring program.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont still needs to approve the settlement, including the method for allocating the money, before the funds are available and the medical monitoring program is created. The program will provide free testing and monitoring for certain medical conditions.

Compensation for property owners will be based on several factors, including the value of the property before the contamination was discovered and whether the owners drank from a contaminated well.

Plaintiffs have been waiting five years for this settlement. The lawsuit was filed in 2016 after PFOA was found in homes linked to an old Chemfab site in North Bennington. The settlement is on behalf of 2,300 Bennington and North Bennington properties and a smaller group of between 500 and 1,000 residents who drank the contaminated well-water.

Vermont has since replaced residence wells with municipal water lines throughout Bennington. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation agreed to repay the state for the water line work.

PFOAs have also been found in Petersburgh, Hoosick Falls and most recently Poestenkill. Settlements for the contaminations have been reached in Petersburgh and Hoosick Falls.