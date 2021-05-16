2 dead in separate motorcycle crashes in Vermont

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Two people died in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday, Vermont state police said.

The first crash happened just before noon in Ira. Authorities say 33-year-old Rina Girardi of West Rutland was thrown from a motorcycle after striking a guardrail. She was wearing a helmet and CPR was administered at the scene on Blue Star Drive.

The motorcycle continued coasting along the guardrail for several hundred feet before it came to an uncontrolled rest. Blue Star Drive—also known as Vermont Route 4A—was closed on both sides between East Hubbardton Road in Castleton and Whipple Hollow Road in West Rutland for several hours. Drivers were told to avoid the area and expect delays.

The second crash happened late Saturday night on Interstate 89 north in Richmond. Police say the victim was 47-year-old Joseph Jerome of Williston.

