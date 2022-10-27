RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — Michael Louise, the suspect in a 1989 double homicide in Danby, was brought back to Vermont on Wednesday, after his waiver of extradition from New York, Vermont State Police said in a press release. Louise, 79, was arrested earlier this month at his home near Syracuse, on a warrant for two counts of second-degree murder stemming from the killing of his in-laws, George and Catherine Peacock, at their Danby residence 33 years ago.

State police detectives brought Louise to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield Wednesday, where he was jailed pending arraignment. That initial hearing is slated for 1 p.m. Thursday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

Prosecution of this case is being handled by the office of Bennington County State’s Attorney’s Erica Marthage, state police said, after a request by the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office. The request came due to staffing shortages in Rutland County.

George Peacock, 76, and Catherine Peacock, 73, were found dead on Sept. 17, 1989, by a neighbor inside their home on U.S. Route 7 in Danby. They were stabbed multiple times, with no signs of a break-in or valuable items being stolen.

Louise, who was married to one of the Peacock’s daughters, was identified as a suspect in the killings about two weeks later. Investigators at the time developed circumstantial evidence tying Louise to the killings but were unable to establish a conclusive link until forensic testing in May 2020 confirmed a DNA match to George Peacock in a spot of blood found inside Louise’s car in October 1989.

The blood sample had been tested previously during the investigation, as DNA testing technology was being rolled out. That earlier test was inconclusive, police said.