11-hour Vermont standoff ends after trooper opens fire on vehicle

WEST HAVEN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A standoff between police and a suspect in Rutland County lasted for roughly 11 hours before ending after 1 a.m. Monday. Police identified the suspect as Reginald Book, 70, of West Haven, Vermont.

The situation began at about 8:39 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to Book Road for a reported domestic assault. When they arrived on the scene, troopers could only locate one of the involved parties, an adult man related to Book. Police say that the incident was a physical altercation between them, with minor injuries.

Police say Book had left the area before they arrived, though they ultimately found him at about 2:30 p.m. on a Main Road property. Police say they tried to arrest him for simple assault, but he was holed up in his shuttle-bus-style van. When he refused to cooperate with orders to exit the van, the standoff began.

Book drove aggressively around the property, sometimes toward the four troopers on the scene. They used spike strips to block him from leaving. Eventually, one of the troopers fell near the front of the van. Police on the scene reported hearing the engine rev as Book accelerated toward the trooper.

As the trooper stood, another, Trooper Craig Roland, shot at the van and hit it at least once. The vehicle stopped, and police ultimately arrested Brook at 1:21 a.m. Neither Book nor any troopers reported injuries.

Trooper Craig Roland. (Vermont State Police)

The charges against Book include:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Simple assault

After firing, Trooper Roland was placed on paid administrative leave for at least five days, per department policy. He will then return to administrative duty while the the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office investigate the use of force.