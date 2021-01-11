$100k award for information leading to arrest of Vermont arsonist

STOWE, Vt. (WFFF) — There have been a series of intentionally set, suspicious fires around Stowe over the course of the past five years. Police, now offering an award of $100,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.

The latest fire happened Thursday morning at the Stowe Cable building. Police say it appears to be the work of a man caught on surveillance video, who was last seen walking on Thomas Lane and stands about 6 feet tall. Employees we spoke with outside of Stowe Cable were tight-lipped about the fire since the investigation is still underway.

We do know this is the second intentionally-set fire at the company, there was another one last September. Those two fires join a long list of unsolved blazes that the ATF, Vermont State Police and Stowe Police are all looking into. No one has been hurt in any of them, but police say the total property damage comes in at about $4 million.

Authorities have raised their reward for information leading to an arrest. It was $15,000 but now, it’s $100,000. Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have been driving in the area between 5 and 6am Thursday and may have seen something out of the norm.