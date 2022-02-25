MILTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A portion of I-89 in Vermont is closed, and traffic is being rerouted after a fatal, multi-vehicle crash. Vermont State Police believe around 30 vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-89 NB in Milton, Vt., on Friday, February 25, 2022. (VSP)

The crash took place in the northbound lane around 4 p.m. Friday near mile marker 100, north of Exit 17. Police said the crash took place during heavy snowfall and blowing snow. The road was covered in snow and ice at the time.

VSP said one person has died in the crash, and all other injuries are minor or moderate. The exact number of vehicles involved is still being investigated.

I-89 northbound is closed at Exit 17. Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.