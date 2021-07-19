$1 fares commemorate Amtrak’s return to Vermont

An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

VERMONT (WFFF) — Celebrations are planned at Amtrak stations across Vermont to note the return of passenger rail service to the state. Amtrak will be offering $1 fares at each Vermont station, including Rutland, Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction, and St. Albans.

Both the Vermonter train and the Ethan Allen Express are scheduled to resume passenger service starting Monday. Service was suspended last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ethan Allen Express goes up through the Capital Region to Whitehall, then over to Rutland. The Vermonter starts in New York City before going through Springfield, Massachusetts, then up through Montpelier and Burlington.

U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, spoke Monday morning at the St. Albans Station to celebrate the return of the Vermonter as it began its journey south. In Rutland, Mayor David Allaire, who is also a member of the Vermont Rail Advisory Council, spoke alongside state Rep. Charles “Butch” Shaw, the vice-chair of the House Transportation Committee.