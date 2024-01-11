RUTLAND, V.T. (NEWS10) — Daniel Banyai had until December 22nd to turn himself in to the Marble Valley Prison. That date has long gone. The suspect’s attorney tells police not only is Banyai gone from the state, but he doesn’t plan to return soon.

Banyai owns Slate Ridge a gun range in violation of property zoning laws, and Vermont’s eventual ban on paramilitary training facilities. The timeline of the conflict dates back five years.

2019: Neighbors complained about the property

2021: Banyai was told to dismantle unpermitted buildings on his property

July 2023: Banyai still hadn’t complied with deconstruction or town inspection orders; first warrant for his arrest was issued.

On November 27th, 2023, an inspection proved the property wasn’t in compliance. By December a second warrant was issued for his arrest Affidavits by Vermont State Police Lieutenant Doug Norton made available to NEWS 10 reveal that:

December 4th, 2023: Authorities were made aware of Banyai’s arrest warrant

December 8th, 2023: Banyai’s Attorney tells authorities that he is unlikely to surrender

December 14th, 2023: The fugitive’s attorney told authorities that Banyai had left Vermont with no immediate plans to return.

Authorities say they came to the rugged terrain of Banyai’s Rutland County property 14 times in December in futile attempts to arrest him. A spokesperson for the Vermont State Police issued a statement saying they’re working on executing the warrant in compliance with the court’s orders.