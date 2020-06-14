VT governor issues statement in response to vandalized BLM painting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement in response to a Black Lives Matter painting that was vandalized saying:

“Early this morning, in an effort to fuel hate and division, the Black Lives Matter painting in front of the State House was vandalized. This painting serves as an important reminder to make equity a priority and use this movement to drive real action and long overdue change. This act of vandalism only reinforces that we’re not immune to racism, divisiveness and hate in Vermont. We must redouble our efforts to dismantle systemic racism and bigotry, and stay united as Vermonters.

“I’ve directed the Vermont State Police and the Department of Buildings and General Services to assist the Montpelier Police Department in the investigation.”