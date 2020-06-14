VT governor issues statement in response to vandalized BLM painting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Governor Phil Scott issued the following statement in response to a Black Lives Matter painting that was vandalized saying:

“Early this morning, in an effort to fuel hate and division, the Black Lives Matter painting in front of the State House was vandalized. This painting serves as an important reminder to make equity a priority and use this movement to drive real action and long overdue change. This act of vandalism only reinforces that we’re not immune to racism, divisiveness and hate in Vermont. We must redouble our efforts to dismantle systemic racism and bigotry, and stay united as Vermonters.

“I’ve directed the Vermont State Police and the Department of Buildings and General Services to assist the Montpelier Police Department in the investigation.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak