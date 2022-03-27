VERSHIRE, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man has been arrested for multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine. Police said David Gilmore, 44, of Strafford has been taken into custody following an investigation of a stolen car.
According to a report, on March 1, Vermont State Police received a call of a stolen vehicle at Allen’s Auto Salvage in Vershire. Police determine Gilmore, was in possession of the vehicle through their investigation.
Charged:
- Operating without owner’s consent
- Criminal DLS (Driving with a suspended license)
- Petit larceny
- Unlawful trespass
- Possession of methamphetamine
Police said they located Gilmore, on Welch Road in the Town of Newbury, on Sunday. He was processed at the Bradford Outpost and released with a citation.