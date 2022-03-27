VERSHIRE, Vt. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man has been arrested for multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine. Police said David Gilmore, 44, of Strafford has been taken into custody following an investigation of a stolen car.

According to a report, on March 1, Vermont State Police received a call of a stolen vehicle at Allen’s Auto Salvage in Vershire. Police determine Gilmore, was in possession of the vehicle through their investigation.

Charged:

Operating without owner’s consent

Criminal DLS (Driving with a suspended license)

Petit larceny

Unlawful trespass

Possession of methamphetamine

Police said they located Gilmore, on Welch Road in the Town of Newbury, on Sunday. He was processed at the Bradford Outpost and released with a citation.