WESTMINSTER, Vt. (NEWS10) – The Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks reported that both lanes of Route 9 between Brattleboro and Bennington are closed due to heavy snowfall. Police said white-out conditions have caused multiple vehicles off the road.

According to police, traveling lanes of Rt.9 is now closed in both directions – at the chained-up sign in Bennington – until further notice. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes in the area and drive safely. Police said drivers should expect delays.

Officials said they will provide an update about road conditions as it becomes available. Check back with NEWS10 for further information.