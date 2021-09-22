Voting on proposed bus loop for Duanesburg Elementary on Thursday

DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Duanesburg Central School District residents can vote on a proposed $1.4 million project to construct a new bus loop near the front of the elementary school on September 23. The district cited safety concerns as a reason for the project.

The project would move the student drop-off and pick-up area from the shared driveway and parking lot near the front door. The new loop would be located at the north side of the parking lot and include another roadway connecting Route 7 with the school property.

Planning for the project began earlier this year and will also include window replacements for many rooms at the school. The project will have no additional tax impact due to the financial stewardship of the District and New York State Building Aid.

The district has previously held a meeting to discuss the new bus loop proposal.

The public vote will be held from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the elementary school lobby. Additional information about the project can be found on the district’s website.